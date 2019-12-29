Cornerstone Onde has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Internet Software & Services Industry (CSOD, EIGI, BOX, GTT, GDDY)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Cornerstone Onde ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,410.5. Following is Endurance Intern with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,298.2. Box Inc- Class A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 573.4.

Gtt Communicatio follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 538.2, and Godaddy Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 499.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cornerstone Onde and will alert subscribers who have CSOD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.