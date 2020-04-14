Corenergy Infras Trading Lower Today on Above-Average Volume (CORR)

Shares of Corenergy Infras are trading down 35.2% to $15.77 today on above average volume. Approximately 739,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 202,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Corenergy Infras. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Corenergy Infras in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Corenergy Infras share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.25 and a high of $49.75 and are now at $24.34, 163% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.