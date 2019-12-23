Corecivic Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry (CXW , AMT , CCI , RYN , GEO )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialized REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW ) ranks first with a gain of 2.11%; American Tower C (NYSE:AMT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.58%; and Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.49%.

Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN ) follows with a gain of 1.43% and Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.29%.

