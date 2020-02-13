MySmarTrend
Corecivic Inc Falls 2.76% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 12:57pm
By David Diaz

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.48 to a high of $17.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.58 on volume of 668,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Corecivic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.38 and a 52-week low of $14.68 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $16.91 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Corecivic Inc and will alert subscribers who have CXW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

