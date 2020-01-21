Corecivic Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (CXW, GEO, HIFR, PCH, WY)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Corecivic Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 11.07. Geo Group Inc/Th is next with a a P/E ratio of 12.42. Infrareit Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 12.73.

Potlatch Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 16.29, and Weyerhaeuser Co rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 23.48.

