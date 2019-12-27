Corecivic Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Beta (CXW, GEO, WY, PCH, RYN)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Corecivic Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Following is Geo Group Inc/Th with a a beta of 1.1. Weyerhaeuser Co ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Potlatch Corp follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Rayonier Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rayonier Inc on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Rayonier Inc have risen 15.8%. We continue to monitor Rayonier Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.