Corecivic Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Beta (CXW, GEO, WY, RYN, LAMR)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Corecivic Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Following is Geo Group Inc/Th with a a beta of 1.1. Weyerhaeuser Co ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.
Rayonier Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Lamar Advertis-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
