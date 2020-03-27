MySmarTrend
Corecivic Inc is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Beta (CXW, GEO, WY, RYN, LAMR)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Corecivic Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Following is Geo Group Inc/Th with a a beta of 1.1. Weyerhaeuser Co ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Rayonier Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Lamar Advertis-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Corecivic Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.91. Since that call, shares of Corecivic Inc have fallen 35.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest beta corecivic inc geo group inc/th weyerhaeuser co rayonier inc lamar advertis-a

Ticker(s): CXW GEO WY RYN LAMR

