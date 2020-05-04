Core Molding Technologies has the Lowest Beta in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CMT, CCC, LYB, WLK, HWKN)
Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Core Molding Technologies ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Calgon Carbon with a a beta of 0.8. Lyondellbasell-A ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.
Westlake Chemica follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Hawkins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Core Molding Technologies on March 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $7.25. Since that call, shares of Core Molding Technologies have fallen 84.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
