Core Molding Technologies has the Lowest Beta in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (CMT, CCC, LYB, WLK, HWKN)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Core Molding Technologies ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Calgon Carbon with a a beta of 0.8. Lyondellbasell-A ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Westlake Chemica follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Hawkins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

