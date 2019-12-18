Core-Mark Holdin Rises 1.07% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Core-Mark Holdin (NASDAQ:CORE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.25 to a high of $26.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.21 on volume of 62,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Core-Mark Holdin share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.53 and a high of $40.95 and are now at $26.52, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 1.19% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Core-Mark Holdin on November 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.34. Since that call, shares of Core-Mark Holdin have fallen 4.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.