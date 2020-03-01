Core-Mark Holdin is Among the Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (CORE, GPC, POOL, LKQ, WEYS)
Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Core-Mark Holdin ranks highest with a sales per share of $345.71. Following is Genuine Parts Co with a sales per share of $115.74. Pool Corp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $69.40.
Lkq Corp follows with a sales per share of $32.74, and Weyco Group rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $27.91.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pool Corp on September 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $198.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Pool Corp have risen 7.4%. We continue to monitor Pool Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales per share core-mark holdin genuine parts co pool corp lkq corp weyco group