Copart Inc has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CPRT, MINI, MGRC, KAR, HCSG)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Copart Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.07. Mobile Mini is next with a sales per share of $12.49. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.66.
Kar Auction Serv follows with a sales per share of $26.09, and Healthcare Servs rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $26.69.
