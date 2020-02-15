MySmarTrend
Copart Inc has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CPRT, MINI, MGRC, KAR, HCSG)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Copart Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.07. Mobile Mini is next with a sales per share of $12.49. Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.66.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a sales per share of $26.09, and Healthcare Servs rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $26.69.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Copart Inc and will alert subscribers who have CPRT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

