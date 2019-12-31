Copart Inc is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (CPRT, CTAS, UNF, MGRC, VVI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Cintas Corp is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Mcgrath Rentcorp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Viad Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Viad Corp on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $66.05. Since that recommendation, shares of Viad Corp have risen 3.6%. We continue to monitor Viad Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.