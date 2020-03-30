Copart Inc is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (CPRT, CTAS, UNF, MGRC, MINI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Copart Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Cintas Corp is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Mcgrath Rentcorp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Mobile Mini rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

