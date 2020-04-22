Copa Holdin-Cl A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.48%

Copa Holdin-Cl A (NYSE:CPA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.76 to a high of $51.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.36 on volume of 110,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A have traded between a low of $24.00 and a high of $116.88 and are now at $50.03, which is 108% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

