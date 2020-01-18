Copa Holdin-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CPA, SAVE, JBLU, DAL, SKYW)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks lowest with a ROE of 1,957.8%. Spirit Airlines is next with a ROE of 2,183.8%. Jetblue Airways ranks third lowest with a ROE of 2,647.0%.
Delta Air Li follows with a ROE of 2,761.4%, and Skywest Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,837.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Skywest Inc on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Skywest Inc have risen 12.1%. We continue to monitor Skywest Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest return on equity copa holdin-cl a spirit airlines JetBlue Airways delta air li skywest inc