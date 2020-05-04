Copa Holdin-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Lowest Beta (CPA, ALK, ALGT, JBLU, LUV)

Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Alaska Air Group with a a beta of 0.8. Allegiant Travel ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Jetblue Airways follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Southwest Air rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

