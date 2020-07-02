Copa Holdin-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Airlines Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (CPA, ALK, LUV, DAL, SKYW)
Below are the three companies in the Airlines industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Copa Holdin-Cl A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $14.55. Following is Alaska Air Group with a FCF per share of $4.58. Southwest Air ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.00.
Delta Air Li follows with a FCF per share of $1.75, and Skywest Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.62.
