Cooper Cos Inc Rises 1.02% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $327.87 to a high of $328.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $325.00 on volume of 87,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cooper Cos Inc has traded in a range of $246.00 to $344.32 and is now at $330.75, 34% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cooper Cos Inc on November 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $304.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Cooper Cos Inc have risen 7.5%. We continue to monitor COO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.