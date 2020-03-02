Contl Res Inc/Ok Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.76%

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.63 to a high of $27.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $27.04 on volume of 707,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Contl Res Inc/Ok. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Contl Res Inc/Ok in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Contl Res Inc/Ok share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $26.63 and a high of $52.03 and are now at $26.98. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.