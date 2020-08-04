Contl Res Inc/Ok Rises 8.37% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.59 to a high of $11.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.15 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Contl Res Inc/Ok share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.03 and a 52-week low of $6.90 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $11.32 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Contl Res Inc/Ok. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Contl Res Inc/Ok in search of a potential trend change.