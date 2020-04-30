Contl Res Inc/Ok Rises 3.41% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.36 to a high of $16.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.68 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Contl Res Inc/Ok has traded in a range of $6.90 to $49.71 and is now at $16.39, 138% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Contl Res Inc/Ok and will alert subscribers who have CLR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.