Contl Res Inc/Ok Rises 2.43% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.28 to a high of $34.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.14 on volume of 394,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Contl Res Inc/Ok on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Contl Res Inc/Ok have risen 3.8%. We continue to monitor CLR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Contl Res Inc/Ok share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.26 and a high of $52.03 and are now at $33.74, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 0.87% higher over the past week, respectively.