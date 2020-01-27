Contl Res Inc/Ok Falls 2.22% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.53 to a high of $29.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.03 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Contl Res Inc/Ok has traded in a range of $27.26 to $52.03 and is now at $28.92, 6% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

