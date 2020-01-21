Contl Res Inc/Ok Falls 2.05% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.88 to a high of $32.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $32.62 on volume of 520,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Contl Res Inc/Ok share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.26 and a high of $52.03 and are now at $32.10, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

