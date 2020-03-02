Continental Buil is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CBPX , TREX , PGTI , ALLE , LII )

Below are the top five companies in the Building Products industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Continental Buil (NYSE:CBPX ) ranks first trading unchanged; Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX ) ranks second with a loss of 0.31%; and Pgt Innovations (NYSE:PGTI ) ranks third with a loss of 0.83%.

Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE ) follows with a loss of 1.03% and Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.29%.

