Container Store is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (TCS, WINA, SPWH, ODP, PRTY)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Container Store ranks lowest with a sales per share of $17.60. Winmark Corp is next with a sales per share of $17.72. Sportsman'S Ware ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.05.

Office Depot Inc follows with a sales per share of $19.68, and Party City Holdc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $21.33.

