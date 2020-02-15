Container Store is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (TCS, WINA, SPWH, ODP, PRTY)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Container Store ranks lowest with a sales per share of $17.60. Winmark Corp is next with a sales per share of $17.72. Sportsman'S Ware ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.05.
Office Depot Inc follows with a sales per share of $19.68, and Party City Holdc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $21.33.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Party City Holdc on December 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Party City Holdc have risen 23.6%. We continue to monitor Party City Holdc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest sales per share container store winmark corp :spwh sportsman's ware office depot inc party city holdc