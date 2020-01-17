Container Store is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (TCS, BBW, BGFV, TIF, MIK)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Container Store ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.3%. Build-A-Bear Wor is next with a projected earnings growth of 3.8%. Big 5 Sporting ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 4.5%.

Tiffany & Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 6.7%, and Michaels Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 7.3%.

