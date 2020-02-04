Constellation-A Trading Lower Today on Above-Average Volume (STZ)

Constellation-A's stock is down 6.6% to $127.81 on heavy trading volume. About 2.5 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 2.2 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Constellation-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Constellation-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Constellation-A have traded between a low of $104.28 and a high of $214.48 and are now at $136.88, which is 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.