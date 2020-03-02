Constellation-A (STZ) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $188.72

Shares of Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) opened today below their pivot of $188.99 and have already reached the first level of support at $188.72. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $187.74 and $186.49.

Constellation-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.48 and a 52-week low of $163.52 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $189.28 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 0.54% higher over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 33.8% for shares of Constellation-A based on a current price of $189.28 and an average consensus analyst price target of $253.29. Constellation-A shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $194.89 and support at the 50-day MA of $187.11.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Constellation-A and will alert subscribers who have STZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.