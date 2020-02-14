Constellation-A (STZ) Approaches New Downside Target of $201.46

Shares of Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) opened today below their pivot of $203.40 and have already reached the first level of support at $202.65. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $201.46 and $199.52 will be of interest.

Constellation-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.48 and a 52-week low of $163.52 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $203.70 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Constellation-A has overhead space with shares priced $203.70, or 19.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $253.29. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $194.49 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $189.51.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Constellation-A and will alert subscribers who have STZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.