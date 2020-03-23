Constellation-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 12.06%

Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.00 to a high of $119.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 12.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $107.16 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Constellation-A on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $194.22. Since that call, shares of Constellation-A have fallen 38.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Constellation-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.48 and the current low of $105.00 and are currently at $105.26 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.78% lower and 3.5% lower over the past week, respectively.