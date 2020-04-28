MySmarTrend
Constellation-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.62%

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:56pm
By Amy Schwartz

Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $165.29 to a high of $168.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $160.62 on volume of 613,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Constellation-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $213.70 and a 52-week low of $104.28 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $165.94 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Constellation-A and will alert subscribers who have STZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

