Constellation-A Rises 1.62% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $165.29 to a high of $168.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $160.62 on volume of 613,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Constellation-A have traded between a low of $104.28 and a high of $213.70 and are now at $165.94, which is 59% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 1.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Constellation-A and will alert subscribers who have STZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.