Constellation-A Falls 3.59% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.10 to a high of $162.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $161.46 on volume of 410,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Constellation-Ahas traded in a range of $158.10 to $214.48 and are now at $159.39. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

