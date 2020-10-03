MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Consolidated Com has the Highest Sales Growth in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry (CNSL, WIN, T, ATNI, VZ)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 2:16am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Consolidated Com ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,257.4%. Following is Windstream Holdi with a sales growth of 864.9%. At&T Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 636.0%.

Atn Internationa follows with a sales growth of 529.3%, and Verizon Communic rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 4.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Windstream Holdi on February 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.17. Since that call, shares of Windstream Holdi have fallen 79.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest sales growth consolidated com windstream holdi at&t inc atn internationa verizon communic

Ticker(s): CNSL WIN T ATNI VZ

Contact Nick Russo