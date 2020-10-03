Consolidated Com has the Highest Sales Growth in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry (CNSL, WIN, T, ATNI, VZ)
Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest sales growth.
Consolidated Com ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,257.4%. Following is Windstream Holdi with a sales growth of 864.9%. At&T Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 636.0%.
Atn Internationa follows with a sales growth of 529.3%, and Verizon Communic rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 4.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Windstream Holdi on February 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.17. Since that call, shares of Windstream Holdi have fallen 79.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
