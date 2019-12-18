MySmarTrend
Consolidated Com is Among the Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (CNSL, IDT, ATNI, T, VZ)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Consolidated Com ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.50. Following is Idt Corp-Class B with a a price to book ratio of 1.24. Atn Internationa ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.38.

At&T Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.53, and Verizon Communic rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 5.00.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Verizon Communic on September 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.79. Since that recommendation, shares of Verizon Communic have risen 4.2%. We continue to monitor Verizon Communic for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

