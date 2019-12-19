Consol Energy has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (CNX, NOG, MRO, EPM, DVN)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Consol Energy ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.07. Following is Northern Oil And with a FCF per share of $0.12. Marathon Oil ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.18.

Evolution Petrol follows with a FCF per share of $0.19, and Devon Energy Co rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.20.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Evolution Petrol on July 17th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.33. Since that call, shares of Evolution Petrol have fallen 10.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.