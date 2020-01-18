Consol Energy is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (CNX, NOG, MRO, EPM, DVN)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Consol Energy ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.07. Following is Northern Oil And with a FCF per share of $0.12. Marathon Oil ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.18.

Evolution Petrol follows with a FCF per share of $0.19, and Devon Energy Co rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.20.

