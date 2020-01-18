Cons Water Co-Or is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CWCO, CTWS, CWT, AWK, ARTNA)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Cons Water Co-Or ranks lowest with a ROE of 377.8%. Following is Conn Water Svc with a ROE of 725.4%. Calif Water Srvc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 953.1%.

American Water W follows with a ROE of 989.5%, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 995.3%.

