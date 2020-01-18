MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Cons Water Co-Or is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CWCO, CTWS, CWT, AWK, ARTNA)

Written on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 5:15am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Cons Water Co-Or ranks lowest with a ROE of 377.8%. Following is Conn Water Svc with a ROE of 725.4%. Calif Water Srvc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 953.1%.

American Water W follows with a ROE of 989.5%, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 995.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Artesian Res-A on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $37.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Artesian Res-A have risen 3.8%. We continue to monitor Artesian Res-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest return on equity cons water co-or conn water svc calif water srvc american water w artesian res-a

Ticker(s): CWCO CTWS CWT AWK ARTNA

Contact Nick Russo