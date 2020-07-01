Cons Water Co-Or is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (CWCO, ARTNA, CTWS, SJW, CWT)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Cons Water Co-Or ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.62. Following is Artesian Res-A with a a price to book ratio of 2.29. Conn Water Svc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.92.

Sjw Group follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.12, and Calif Water Srvc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.56.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Conn Water Svc and will alert subscribers who have CTWS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.