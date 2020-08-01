Cons Edison Inc Falls 1.05% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.03 to a high of $87.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $87.71 on volume of 587,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cons Edison Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $73.30 and a high of $94.97 and are now at $86.75, 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cons Edison Inc and will alert subscribers who have ED in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.