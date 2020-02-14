Cons Edison Inc (ED) Breaks Through Support at $94.17

Shares of Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) opened today below their pivot of $94.10 and have already reached the first level of support at $94.17. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $93.90 and $93.70 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Cons Edison Inc has traded in a range of $77.21 to $95.10 and is now at $94.40, 22% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Based on a current price of $94.40, Cons Edison Inc is currently 18.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $77.21. Cons Edison Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $90.11 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $89.03.

