Conocophillips (COP) Approaches New Upside Target of $49.49

Shares of Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $48.51 today and have reached the first resistance level of $48.87. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $49.49 and $50.47.

Potential upside of 47.3% exists for Conocophillips, based on a current level of $49.46 and analysts' average consensus price target of $72.85. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.60 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $60.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Conocophillips have traded between a low of $45.12 and a high of $70.06 and are now at $49.46, which is 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Conocophillips and will alert subscribers who have COP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.