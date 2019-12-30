Connectone Banco has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Regional Banks Industry (CNOB, SBNY, STL, SIVB, CIT)
Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Connectone Banco ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Following is Signature Bank with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Sterling Bancorp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $928,000.
Svb Financial Gr follows with a an RPE of $865,000, and Cit Group Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $833,000.
