Conn Water Svc has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry (CTWS, AWK, WTR, CWT, ARTNA)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Conn Water Svc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7. Following is American Water W with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4. Aqua America Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7.

Calif Water Srvc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5.

