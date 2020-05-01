Conn Water Svc is Among the Companies in the Water Utilities Industry With the Lowest Beta (CTWS, AWK, CWCO, AWR, SJW)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Conn Water Svc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.3. Following is American Water W with a a beta of 0.6. Cons Water Co-Or ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Amer States Wate follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Sjw Group rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Conn Water Svc and will alert subscribers who have CTWS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.