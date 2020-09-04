Conmed Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CNMD , NUVA , ZBH , IART , VAR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD ) ranks first with a gain of 9.99%; Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA ) ranks second with a gain of 9.60%; and Zimmer Biomet Ho (NYSE:ZBH ) ranks third with a gain of 9.19%.

Integra Lifescie (NASDAQ:IART ) follows with a gain of 8.01% and Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.57%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Varian Medical S. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Varian Medical S in search of a potential trend change.