Concho Resources Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.37%

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.18 to a high of $89.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $88.63 on volume of 790,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Concho Resources have traded between a low of $61.37 and a high of $126.54 and are now at $88.91, which is 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Concho Resources and will alert subscribers who have CXO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.