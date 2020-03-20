Concho Resources Rises 6.73% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.55 to a high of $44.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.24 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Concho Resources has traded in a range of $33.13 to $124.53 and is now at $42.03, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Concho Resources and will alert subscribers who have CXO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.